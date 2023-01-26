Jefferson Community College held its annual Pinning Ceremony for weekend option graduates of the College’s nursing program on Dec. 19. Nineteen candidates for the Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing were eligible to take part in the pinning ceremony. After being “pinned,” each student recites Florence Nightingale’s pledge. During the Pinning Ceremony, JCC nursing students were honored for their outstanding achievements with the presentation of various awards. Receiving their nursing pins at Jefferson Community College, were in front, from left, Mia M. Farrell-Ramirez, Calcium; Angelica Amber Souther, Evans Mills; Carla Ann Brown, Henderson; Shannon L. Moss, Fort Drum; Lindsey Mae Lockerbie, Adams; Eva Holly Jane Brower, Theresa and Lauren Elizabeth Stone, Watertown. In the second row are Lindsay Lee Sedler, Pulaski; Calie Raye Fulmer, Dexter and Christian Patrick Colvard, Carthage. In the third row are Stephanie Jean Nadelen, Rodman; Breanna Elizabeth Knapp, Calcium; Nichole Lynn Sweeny, Carthage; Kasandra Leahanna Keene, Watertown and Amanda Lynn Matthews, Clayton. In row four are Casey George Oryan Haughton, Clayton; Janelle Ashley Carlton, Cape Vincent; Olin Lee Warren, Watertown and Lindsey Jean Cougler-Bouchey, Heuvelton. Photo provided
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.