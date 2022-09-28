West Carthage Department of Public Works employees on Tuesday morning hung banners honoring village residents who served in the military.
Through the Hometown Heroes Banners Program, which started in Pennsylvania in 2006, the village initially decided to utilize the 16 brackets already in place on utility poles along Bridge Street which are used for the holiday banners. With the overwhelming response to the program, at a Sept. 7 special meeting, the board approved 40 veteran banners and 24 additional hardware for the total amount of $5,643.64. They expressed interest in installing matching generic banners to go at each end of Bridge Street stating, ‘The Village of West Carthage honors our Veterans.’ According to village mayor Scott M. Burto the board may decide to continue the program next year and put banners along Broad Street.
