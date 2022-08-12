WEST CARTHAGE — Although there has been talk of starting a veteran banner program in the area, village board members decided to take matters into their own hands and establish a program for village residents.
“We want to honor residents of West Carthage,” Mayor Scott M. Burto said. “So, we decided to do it ourselves.”
Through the Hometown Heroes Banners Program, which started in Pennsylvania in 2006, the village will utilize the 16 brackets already in place on utility poles along Bridge Street which are used for the holiday banners. Mayor Burto said that if there is greater interest then he will approach the village board to expand the program.
Current or past residents of the village, living or deceased, are eligible to have a banner in recognition of their service in the armed forces or as a first responder. The banners will be purchased by the village. To participate in the program, contact the village clerk’s office at vwcclerk@westelcom.com, or stop by the office at 61 High St., with a photo of the honoree preferably in uniform, full name and dates of service by Aug. 19.
The village board hopes to have the banners in place by Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.