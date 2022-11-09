WEST CARTHAGE — A life member of Dionne-Rumble Auxiliary 7227 is now the 2022-2023 National VFW Auxiliary president.
Jane A. Reape of West Carthage was elected to the office of national president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary at its 109th National Convention in Kansas City, Mo.
Mrs. Reape embarked on her journey to lead the national organization in 2017 when she was elected National Guard.
“I decided to serve our organization on a higher level hoping I could bring energy, renewed enthusiasm and be a good ambassador for the VFW Auxiliary,” said Mrs. Reape who has been a VFW Auxiliary member since 1988.
Although she originally joined at the urging of her husband, the now late James L. Reape, who was then commander, she continued with the organization because she saw the importance of the work the group does for veterans. She especially sees the national military services which directly aid active service members and their families as worthwhile.
During her time in the Post 7227 VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Mrs. Reape has been president several times. In addition, she was the county council president and state auxiliary president. She has held numerous state chairs including Buddy Poppy, cancer aid and research, ways and means, Voice of Democracy and Patriotic Pen, Americanism, Fort Drum liaison for military assistance and membership.
She has also served the VFW Auxiliary on the district and department levels. As 2011-2012 department president, she was named Outstanding Runner-Up President of the Year for her membership group.
On the national level she has served as national director for the Scholarships Program, Eastern Conference chairman for the Americanism/Patriotic Instructor and Youth Activities Programs and as National District Council member representing New York.
“Throughout my journey working toward the office of National President, I represented the Auxiliary at various conferences and conventions,” Mrs. Reape said. “As guard it was my responsibility to ensure that only members were allowed into national meetings, as conductress it was my job to conduct the ceremonial floor work and escort any guests, as chaplain I sent cards, lead the auxiliary in prayer at all meetings, as junior vice I began planning for the National Presidency, as Senior Vice President I appointed the National Ambassadors (Chairman) for all 12 Auxiliary Programs from all over the country. This year I consider myself the cheerleader, thanking our members for all they do and encouraging them to continue our mission.”
The national president said although she has enjoyed every step along the way, being the president has been the most enjoyable.
“I’ve been able to meet so many members and witness what they do for our veterans,” she said. “I have the opportunity to thank them for all they do.”
During her five-year journey to the presidency, Mrs. Reape has traveled throughout the country attending many conferences and conversations. She said the low point of her time in national office has bee during COVID when events were cancelled or conducted via zoom.
Mrs. Reape’s presidential theme is “Hands that Serve, Hearts that Care.”
“My goals are to create an atmosphere of harmony and to have VFW’s and Auxiliaries working hand in hand,” she said. “Bring both entities together as one family.”
“I am humbled to be your National President,” wrote Reape a few days after the close of Convention. “I am excited to be part of this wonderful VFW and Auxiliary family. I look forward to spending time in each department with our members. Meeting our members and thanking them for all they do for our veterans is truly an honor. Hands that Serve, Hearts that Care are just words. My goal is going to be concentrating on living those words; treating each other with dignity and respect will be my focal point this year.”
Members of Mrs. Reape’s family and her VFW 7227 family attended the installation in Kansas City.
Mrs. Reape’s family includes three children and three grandchildren several of who have continued the tradition set forth by the late James Reape who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1983. The Reape’s oldest son, Raymond, is a Navy veteran of the Iraq War and a life member of the VFW. Their youngest son, Robert, served in the Air Force for 22 years. Two grandchildren serve in the military, Sarah in the Air Force and Daniel in the Army. Mrs. Reape was escorted during her installation by her son Raymond and grandson.
Upon her return from the convention, Mrs. Reape was greeted by a reception at the Carthage post.
“I did know about the reception but the banners with my pictures were a surprise,” said the national president. “Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 and its Auxiliary have been so supportive. I am so proud to call Aux 7227 home and I will be forever grateful to them.”
Following her term of office, Mrs. Reape will serve on the National Council of Administration for four more years. The council is the ruling body of the organization.
“I look forward to returning home to once again work for our veterans on the local level,” she said. “I have missed my Auxiliary members from Auxiliary 7227. I’ll be back in the kitchen happily doing dishes.”
She will likely return to some of her other community activities which have included serving on the St. James Finance Council and being a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Ava Maria Circle, Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary and the Honor Flight Committee.
The VFW Auxiliary is one of the nation’s oldest veterans’ service organizations. Its members, numbering more than 470,000 from all 50 states, are the relatives of those who have served in overseas combat. They volunteer millions of hours and give millions of dollars to support veterans, military service personnel, and their families. The VFW auxiliary advocates for veteran in legislative matters.
Learn more at www.vfwauxiliary.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/VFWAuxiliary.
