WEST CARTHAGE — A life member of Dionne-Rumble Auxiliary 7227 is now the 2022-2023 National VFW Auxiliary president.

Jane A. Reape of West Carthage was elected to the office of national president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary at its 109th National Convention in Kansas City, Mo.

