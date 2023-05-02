West Lowville cemetery association seeks donors

West Lowville Rural Cemetery

WEST LOWVILLE — As with many small cemeteries, the West Lowville Rural Cemetery on Route 12 struggles to cover expenses.

“It is difficult to keep a cemetery of this size mowed and trimmed,” said cemetery association treasurer Sylvia M. Woodhouse. “Sometimes the weather doesn’t cooperate. But the bottom line is it takes money to keep it looking nice.”

