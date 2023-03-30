WATERTOWN — City officials were stumped after the giant golf ball in front of the former Watertown Golf Club came up missing Wednesday.
The golf ball on a giant tee was removed and taken away on a pickup truck.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith complained about it when he hosted the Hotline radio show on WATN-AM 1240 on Thursday afternoon.
And City Manager Kenneth A. Mix didn’t know what happened to it or who could have taken it.
He thought maybe that former owner Michael E. Lundy was entitled to take possession of it as part of the $3.4 million deal for the city to buy the golf club in January.
But he couldn’t remember what was decided during the negotiations last winter. Mr. Mix also said that the golf ball would violate the city’s sign ordinance, so its future would be in question anyway.
Mystery solved.
On Thursday night, Mr. Lundy said that Mr. Mix had no interest in the golf ball and tee.
Mr. Lundy confirmed he owned it so he had it removed.
He also said the mayor would know that if he had participated in negotiations, but he didn’t.
“You never know where it might show up!” Mr. Lundy wrote in a text message.
