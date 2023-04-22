When death comes, more people are going green.

Environmental advocates, funeral directors, cemetery administrators and religious leaders agree that people are longing for a deeper connection to the Earth in death rituals. For some, a return to simplicity — some dirges and dirt. For others, a hybrid of tradition and modernity.

RETURN TO EARTH A growing movement to say greener goodbyes

The Recompose composting vessel is a steel cylinder, 8 feet long and 4 feet tall, that transforms human bodies into soil. The vessel rests inside a hexagonal frame. Each body is placed into the vessel on a bed of wood chips, alfalfa and straw. Recompose
RETURN TO EARTH A growing movement to say greener goodbyes

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton hopes to use a section of St. Henry’s Cemetery in DeKalb for green burials. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
RETURN TO EARTH A growing movement to say greener goodbyes

The town of Rhinebeck’s municipal cemetery in Dutchess County has a designated section for green, or natural burial. Courtesy of Suzanne Kelly
RETURN TO EARTH A growing movement to say greener goodbyes

Guests place wood chips and straw on a shrouded mannequin near the Threshold Vessel in Recompose’s Gathering Space at Recompose Seattle on Oct. 6. Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Recompose
RETURN TO EARTH A growing movement to say greener goodbyes

Darien B. Cain, funeral director at Watertown’s Cleveland Funeral Home, in the funeral home’s casket room with conventional options in 2020. Watertown Daily Times
RETURN TO EARTH A growing movement to say greener goodbyes

SUNY Canton mortuary science students, from left, Micheala Conti, Chase Ross, Cassidy Nixon, Professor David R. Penepent, Safiya Mann and Grace Landis, with a biodegradable casket typical of a traditional Jewish burial. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
RETURN TO EARTH A growing movement to say greener goodbyes

Mary Lauren Fraser, Vermont, weaves willow caskets and urns, an increasingly popular part of the green funeral movement. Daniel Waters/M.L. Fraser studio
RETURN TO EARTH A growing movement to say greener goodbyes

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton hopes to use a section of St. Henry’s Cemetery in DeKalb for green burials. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
RETURN TO EARTH A growing movement to say greener goodbyes

Mohawk artist Carrie Hill displays black ash strips in her Akwesasne workshop. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
RETURN TO EARTH A growing movement to say greener goodbyes

Carrie Hill, Akwesasne, and her brothers created a woven urn around a coffee canister to hold the cremains of their father. Family photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.