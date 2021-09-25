North country people
Richard C. Lasselle was recently appointed assistant professor of STEM education at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Mr. Lasselle has been working as an adjunct professor in the department of education since 2006,serving as an instructor, research project advisor, guest lecturer and course developer.
Erica Leigh was recently appointed assistant professor of communication, media and design at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Ms. Leigh earned a Ph.D. in English rhetoric and composition from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio; and a master’s degree in English rhetoric and writing and a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from St. Cloud (Minn.) State University.
Qingran Li was recently appointed assistant professor of economics and financial studies and assistant professor of environmental economics and sustainability at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Ms. Li earned a Ph.D. in environmental policy from Duke University, Durham, N.C.; a master’s degree in management science and engineering from Stanford (Calif.) University; and and a bachelor’s degree in applied economics from Hong Kong Baptist University.
Dana McGuire was recently appointed clinical associate professor of physical therapy at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Ms. McGuire previously served as public health director of St. Lawrence County. She earned a Ph.D. in epidemiology from the University of Rochester; a doctorate in physical therapy from Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pa.; a master’s degree of business administration from Clarkson University, Potsdam; and combined bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physical therapy from D’Youville College, Buffalo.
Mohammad Meysami was appointed assistant professor of mathematics at Clarkson University, Potsdam. He earned a Ph.D. in applied mathematics from the University of Colorado, Denver, Colo.; and a master’s degree in applied mathematics from Indiana University, South Bend, Ind.
Jihoon Seo has been appointed assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular enginering at Clarkson University, Potsdam. He earned a Ph.D. in energy engineering; and a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from Hanyang University, Korea.
Siwen Wang was appointed assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Ms. Eang earned a Ph.D. in environmental science and engineering from the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, Calif.; and master’s and bachelor’s degrees in environmental science and engineering from Tsinghua University, Beijing, China.
Hongjin Ye has been appointed assistant professor of consumer and organizational studies at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Ms. Ye earned a Ph.D. in marketing with a graduate minor in computer science from Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pa.; and a master’s degree in arts, entertainment and media management from Columbia College, Chicago, Ill.
Malori Mattimore, Croghan, was named to the spring semester president’s list from Sherman College of Chiropractic, Spartansburg, S.C.
Olivia Stine, Plessis, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Geneva.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cazenovia College: Janelle Brothers, Brasher Falls; Kirsten Joslin, Lowville; Kayna Kloster, Croghagen; Trisha Martin, Lisbon; Jessica Monaghan, Carthage; Riley Murray, Dexter; Abigail Wilhelm, Lisbon; and Brooke Wright, Massena.
Nathaniel Annunziata, Watertown; and Spencer Lavin, Watertown, were named to the spring semester at Hofstra University, Hempstead.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Daemen College, Amherst: Carly Frary, Canton, physical therapy; Mason Loar, Theresa, physical therapy; Kayle Meyer, Watertown, physical therapy; and Kellsie Tiernan, Waddington, physical therapy.
The following north country residents graduated from SUNY Canton’s Corrections Academy:
Brad W. Andrus, Potsdam
Brianna D. Durham, Harrisville, who won most improved award and graduated from SUNY Canton in May.
Emily K. Hulse, Norfolk
Jordan A. Kendall, Madrid, who won a team builder award
Brooke F. LaBarr, Parishville
Tyler F. Legault, Ogdensburg
Morgan E. Macaulay, Brier Hill, a SUNY Canton student and St. Lawrence County corrections officer
Bruce G. Manson, Fort Covington
Leighanne Mullaney, Renessealer Falls, who won a hardest worker award
Alicia M. Vallance, Lisbon
Tyler C. Whitmarsh, Canton, who won a hardest worker award
Aaron C. Donaldson, Brushton, who won a team builder award
William Garwood, Malone
Keegan B. Muldowney, Saranac Lake
Ashley Flick, Watertown, recently graduated with a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Emory and Henry Health Sciences, Emory, Va.
Ogdensburg Public Library has announced the winners of the Ogdensburg Summer Reading Program: Reese Murdock, Shayla and Tucker Pinkerton, Emalyn Peccolo, Jackson Dupry and Oliver K.
