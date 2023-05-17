Stone work underway at Thompson

Heritage Masonry Restoration, Syracuse, is repointing both sides of the 15-foot-tall Pinnacle Pavilion, its roof and the structure’s stone columns in Thompson Park. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Two major projects are underway at Thompson Park this spring that further the city’s efforts to make improvements in the historic park that began a few years ago.

Work began in March on one of the city-owned park’s most popular attractions with repairs and repointing of the Pinnacle Pavilion’s stone wall.

