WATERTOWN — Two major projects are underway at Thompson Park this spring that further the city’s efforts to make improvements in the historic park that began a few years ago.
Work began in March on one of the city-owned park’s most popular attractions with repairs and repointing of the Pinnacle Pavilion’s stone wall.
The city received a $131,000 grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to complete the project.
It’s the first time that the Pinnacle work will get finished since the late 1980s, said City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, a resident expert on Thompson Park.
“It has to get done every two or three decades,” he said.
The Pinnacle Pavilion is a popular spot for wedding ceremonies and professional photographers.
The grant will allow for the walls and structure to be strengthened and given a longer lifespan.
Before it was built in 1902, residents climbed up the hilly farmland for picnics at the highest point in the city, Mr. Mix said.
Heritage Masonry Restoration, Syracuse, is repointing both sides of the 15-foot-tall overlook, its roof and the structure’s stone columns.
Between 85% and 90% of the repairs have been completed on the $191,500 project, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
“It’s looking really good,” he said Wednesday.
The City Council awarded the contract to Heritage Restoration last fall but it was too late to start the project during the construction season, so it started in late March with removing loose mortar, Mr. Lumbis said.
The project will help the city’s continued efforts to repair and maintain the historic century-old limestone walls.
Seven years ago, an inspection of the stone walls in the park determined which sections needed to be repaired.
Five years ago, a 35-foot section along Pinnacle Wood Drive collapsed, causing a gaping hole and the sidewalk to be closed. In addition, a section — near the Franklin Street entrance — was dismantled and had to be rebuilt at a cost of $265,000.
The last major effort to restore Thompson Park’s stone walls occurred during the late 1980s when the city spent about $500,000 to shore up all the crumbling stone structures in the park.
The other project now happening in the park is down the hill on North Entrance Drive (at Academy Street), where city crews are making major drainage improvements.
That project also consists of repairing and repaving the sidewalk and the road and installing curbing.
It also will help with safety by making it clearer for where pedestrians should walk, Public Works Superintendent Patrick Keenan said.
A midblock crosswalk also will improve sight distance for park-goers, he added.
The main road has had extended road closures during the construction. Mr. Keenan anticipates that the project will be finished in late June.
Both projects will help with the upkeep and overall maintenance of the Olmsted-designed park, Mr. Mix said.
In recent years, the city has focused on enhancing and adding trails in the park and removing buckthorn, an invasive species that has gobbled up lawns in the area for decades.
The city also is in the process of finalizing a park master plan project.
The park was designed in the early 20th century by John and Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., sons of Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed New York City’s Central Park and many other parks in the United States.
