The Chaumont Bridge replacement project is well underway.
The project kicked off with a ground breaking ceremony in October. The 62-year-old span along Route 12E will be replaced by 2025 by Tioga Construction Co., Herkimer, at a cost of $26.12 million.
The new bridge will have only four spans in the water, to replace the seven spans it currently has. Reducing the number of spans in the water will “reduce the potential for ice jams and protect the structure from damage caused by ice and wave action,” state Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said in October.
