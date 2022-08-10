FORT DRUM — On a relatively cool August afternoon, the past, present and future of the 10th Mountain Division came together on an artillery field on the training grounds north of the division’s home post.

Joined by some of the most senior commanders in the 10th Mountain Division, World War II veteran of the 10th Mountain Division Hilton R. Labow visited the post on Wednesday to meet new recruits, division leadership and to witness some of the modern Army’s most interesting equipment.

World War II veteran visits Fort Drum

Soldiers tell World War II veteran Hilton R. Labow about the artillery used during the live-fire training Wednesday afternoon on a range at Fort Drum. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
World War II veteran visits Fort Drum

Hilton R. Labow, 10th Mountain Division World War II veteran, center, checks out artillery with James P. Moore, Fort Drum Range Operations chief, second from left, during a live-fire training on a range at Fort Drum on Wednesday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
World War II veteran visits Fort Drum

Col. Matthew W. Braman, right, talks with Hilton R. Labow at the 10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum on Wednesday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
World War II veteran visits Fort Drum

Col. Scott D. Wentz and Hilton R. Labow, 10th Mountain Division World War II veteran, watch cannon fire Wednesday afternoon during an artillery training on a range at Fort Drum. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
