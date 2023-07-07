Insulation panels are being installed at the new YMCA facility on Arsenal St., Friday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

The Watertown Family YMCA has received numerous sources of funding for its new facility, including state and federal grants. There is also a local fundraising portion. To donate visit the YMCA website, or send a check to the Watertown Family YMCA at 119 Washington St., Watertown, N.Y. 13601

Here are questions and answers provided by the Y on its website:

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.