WATERTOWN — Two projects in Watertown failed to receive Restore New York funding this week.
Rochester developer Greenleaf Builders was not awarded up to $10 million to turn the former Black River Paper Co. at 629 Factory St. into 110 “workforce” — moderate-income — units.
Plans also called for renovating 567 and 571 Fairbanks St. into 28 market-rate apartments and a one-story structure into commercial space.
Senior City Planner Jennifer Voss said Wednesday that she was contacting Greenleaf officials to see what the developer’s next step will be.
She assumes the firm will seek alternative funding for the project.
The ongoing YMCA $27.5 million community center at 146 Arsenal St. also was not funded through the Restore NY program.
The Y and the city had hoped to obtain $2 million to help finance the community center project in a building that previously housed a call center.
The developers put together the two applications, and the city’s planning department will submitted them to the state.
Ms. Voss said the city was disappointed the state funding did not come through, adding the city thought that both were good projects.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.