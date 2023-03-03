Youth care for God’s creatures

Barb Turck, center, accepted donations from Chase Morrow, left, and Lane Morrow, right, representing Faith Formation students from the Catholic Community of St.Peters, St. Marys and St.Hedwigs who collected and donated dog treats and toys to the Lewis County Humane Society as part of a lesson in caring for God’s creatures. Photo submitted
