LOWVILLE — Lewis County Employment and Training is seeking community partners and young people for the Summer Youth Employment Program.

“We are looking to partner with local businesses, schools and non-profit agencies who are interested in providing a structured, well-supervised, work experience for youth and young adults, ages 14-20, during the summer months of June, July and August,” said Wendy Moser, senior employment and training specialist at the Lewis County Department of Social Services, in information sent to prospective employers.

