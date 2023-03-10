LOWVILLE — Lewis County Employment and Training is seeking community partners and young people for the Summer Youth Employment Program.
“We are looking to partner with local businesses, schools and non-profit agencies who are interested in providing a structured, well-supervised, work experience for youth and young adults, ages 14-20, during the summer months of June, July and August,” said Wendy Moser, senior employment and training specialist at the Lewis County Department of Social Services, in information sent to prospective employers.
The purpose of the summer program is to introduce young people to the concepts of working, developing soft professional skills and creating future references.
Lisa Hetzner, Staff and Workforce Development coordinator/One Stop manager, explained soft professional skills cover the basics of working such as showing up ready to work, learning how to take orders and do what is asked. The youth participants will also attend workshops to learn how to prepare a resume, fill out a job application and be interviewed.
The program, through the Lewis County Department of Social Services, is funded through the state and selection is income based.
“The program is for kids who maybe can’t work 30-40 hours,” said Ms. Moser. “It shows what opportunities there are in Lewis County to encourage them to stay here.”
Ms. Hetzner said the young people are paired with opportunities in their communities and transportation is provided when needed. There is no cost to the businesses. She also noted that students can be matched with other work force development opportunities such as Careers Here through Pratt Northam Foundation.
“Students can go to summer school and work part time,” Ms. Hetzner said. “When they are older, and able to work full time, the businesses may hire them. The onboarding costs are less that way.”
Businesses or organizations interested in obtaining youth summer help must apply by June 1 and include a job descriptions which will determine the age of the student assigned.
“In the past, we did not require detailed job descriptions, but we have been advised by Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance that we cannot place a participant in any worksite without a job description that includes all of the activities our participants will be taking part in,” said Ms. Moser in the informational letter.
Youth applying for the program can request jobs in public works, as an office assistant, in retail, in animal care, cosmetology or a restaurant. They can work as an aide for mechanic, electrical, environmental conservation, engineering/construction, IT, child care, librarian, elderly care, food service or manufacturing — if at least 18 years old and if certified as a lifeguard.
The program also has a mobile crew available. It consists of youths ages 14-15 who travel to various sites throughout the summer and help with age appropriate tasks for a few days.
Last year, the Lewis County Employment and Training Office employed four youths on a mobile crew. The group performed tasks through Lewis County Parks and Recreation Department, Valley View apartments, Lowville Free Library, The International American Maple Museum, the Lowville Food Pantry and the Lewis County Fair.
At each site they performed age-appropriate duties such as painting, cleaning, landscaping with hand tools, stocking and helped transition the Lewis County Department of Social Services to their temporary location in Glenfield.
The worksite is responsible for having all necessary tools such as paint and paint brushes and is expected to have a supervisor at the site on the day scheduled workday.
