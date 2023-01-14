WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Council is seeking grant requests from nonprofit organizations of all types for programs, projects, or initiatives that strengthen the quality of life in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
The council will evaluate each proposal for up to $20,000 in available grant funding.
For consideration, completed grant applications must be submitted no later than Friday, Jan. 27. Council members will notify finalists selected to present proposals. The council will recommend grants for funding to the Community Foundation’s board of directors.
This past round, the Youth Philanthropy Council awarded five grants totaling $20,000 in support to nonprofit organizations that serve tri-county residents.
“We hope to receive proposals for a wide range of community programs and projects so students can see the diversity of endeavors happening across the tri-county region,” Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, said in a statement. “In addition to this being a leadership program, it is also firmly rooted in increasing the awareness of the next generation of the work of charitable organizations that serve the North
Country. To make the experience the best it can be, we need local nonprofit organizations to help.”
The Youth Philanthropy Council grant application may be completed online through the foundation’s Grant Lifecycle Manager (GLM) portal at nnycf.org/grants. All 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are invited to apply. Organizations should register as a user in GLM before applying. Nonprofits already registered with a GLM account should use existing login information to access and start the application. Contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs, kraig@nnycf.org, or 315-782-7110, with questions or to learn more.
In addition to the competitive grant opportunity, the Youth Philanthropy Council is collaborating this year with the Jefferson Leadership Institute Class of 2017 to make available up to another $20,000 to support anti-poverty initiatives, including the “Getting Ahead” and “Bridges Out of Poverty” programs. Eligible nonprofits can apply for support for anti-poverty initiatives using the same application on the Foundation’s grant portal.
The Youth Philanthropy Council and its grant program is made possible by annual gifts to the Friends of the Foundation Community Betterment Fund and underwriting from Watertown Savings Bank, the Renzi Foodservice Charitable Foundation at the Northern New York Community Foundation, and RBC Wealth Management.
This year’s Youth Philanthropy Council includes 16 student delegates, representing Immaculate Heart, General Brown, South Jefferson, and Watertown high schools. Representatives from each school district are:
Immaculate Heart Central High School: Grady Petersen, senior. General Brown: Kaylee Fields, junior; McKenna Lee, junior; Olivia Wisner, junior. South Jefferson High School: Zachary Blevins, senior; Jack Buckingham, senior; Jack Mangan, junior; and Owen Newton, senior. Watertown High School: Trey Augliano, senior; Mia Kelly, sophomore; Zachary Kilburn, senior; Harper Lane, sophomore; Ella Smith, sophomore; Olivia Urf, junior; Maya Voss, junior; and Adelaide Weir, senior.
