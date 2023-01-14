YOUTH PHILANTHROPY COUNCIL CLASS OF 2022-2023: Back row, from left: Owen Newton, South Jefferson senior; Jack Buckingham, South Jefferson senior; Zachary Kilburn, Watertown High senior; Grady Petersen, Immaculate Heart Central senior; Trey Augliano, Watertown High senior. Middle row, from left: Kaylee Fields, General Brown junior; Jack Mangan, South Jefferson junior; Olivia Wisner, General Brown junior; Adelaide Weir, Watertown High senior; Zachary Blevins, South Jefferson senior; Harper Lane, Watertown High sophomore. Front row, from left: Mia Kelly, Watertown High sophomore; McKenna Lee, General Brown junior; Olivia Urf, Watertown High junior; Maya Voss, Watertown High junior; Ella Smith, Watertown High sophomore.

WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Council is seeking grant requests from nonprofit organizations of all types for programs, projects, or initiatives that strengthen the quality of life in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

The council will evaluate each proposal for up to $20,000 in available grant funding.

