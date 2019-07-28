WATERTOWN — Yuvon Marion and Philip Anthony Marra, 320 Mullin St., celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 27, with a family gathering at their cottage on Grindstone Island.
Mr. Marra, son of John and Catherine Marra, and Yuvon M. Slate, daughter of Lois Melvina and Howard Slate, were married on July 27, 1952, at St. Anthony’s Church, with the Rev. George W. Tobin, officiating.
Honor attendants were Mary Marra Harding and Jack Harding, sister and brother-in-law of the groom.
Mrs. Marra retired from Harold T. Wiley Elementary School, where she started working as a lunch monitor. She enjoys reading and gardening.
Mr. Marra worked for Johnnie’s Fruit Company and later became co-owner with Joe Marra. He has enjoyed watching movies since he was a child.
The couple has three children, Debra Marie Marra Donaldson, Gananoque, Ontario, John Marra, Clayton, and the late Jeff Marra; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
