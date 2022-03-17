Zonta Club honors women

For International Women’s Day, the Zonta Club of Canton presents a long-stemmed yellow rose to outstanding members of the community. This year, they honored Patti Hogle, St. Lawrence County public health specialist; and Jennifer Dean, United Helpers Independent Senior Living, Canton, community manager. Pictured, from left, are Patti Hogle; Janet Favro, Zonta Club member; and Jennifer Dean. Submitted photo/Debra White