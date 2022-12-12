Zoo New York seeks input on future path

Ninja the Mountain Lion rests on a ledge in his habitat at Zoo New York in Watertown’s Thompson Park in April. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Executive director and CEO Lawrence J. Sorel wants to know what changes you’d like to see at the Zoo New York at Thompson Park.

Zoo officials have put together a 6-minute video that they’re using as a marketing tool to get input from the community about the zoo. It will coincide with a survey that they plan to roll out in late March asking the same question of residents.

