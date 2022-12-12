WATERTOWN — Executive director and CEO Lawrence J. Sorel wants to know what changes you’d like to see at the Zoo New York at Thompson Park.
Zoo officials have put together a 6-minute video that they’re using as a marketing tool to get input from the community about the zoo. It will coincide with a survey that they plan to roll out in late March asking the same question of residents.
The video, simply called “What you want in your zoo?” was presented at the Small Business Saturday event at the Paddock Arcade two weeks ago.
Members of Advantage Watertown, a group of community and business leaders who meet at City Hall to talk about city issues, got to see the video on Thursday morning.
Mr. Sorel said zoo folks will start taking the video “on the road” after the first of the year for “informational purposes,” Mr. Sorel said.
They’ll show it to local Rotary groups, nonprofit groups, clubs, libraries, professional organizations and others to get people interested to see what they want “in their zoo.”
The video tells the story of how the zoo began 101 years ago with lions and other wild animals that lived basically in cages with concrete floors and then transformed about 30 years ago into exhibits of animals that live in New York state.
But the zoo needs to look to its future, Mr. Sorel said.
“We need to find the path forward,” he said.
Advantage Watertown member Michelle Capone liked the video and that it will get the zoo’s message out to the public.
Advantage Watertown chairman Jason White suggested that zoo officials make sure that they talk about what worked in its past and what hasn’t.
“Get the information out there and see what they like,” he said.
The zoo is receiving $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding from the city to create an “Adventure Land” at the back of the zoo. The new area would feature such amenities as a zip line, a climbing wall and natural play areas.
Zoo officials also hope to expand its food service, make some minor improvements to its entrance and add such exhibits as moose, American bison, harbor seals and an aquarium under phase one. With the zoo now at 12 acres, Mr. Sorel would like to the facility to at least double in size.
Zoo officials have enlisted Jefferson Community College’s Center for Community Services to complete the survey, which would be finished in April and will cost $15,000. Jefferson County has committed $5,000, the city will be asked to contribute $5,000 and the remaining funds come from donors.
The zoo will use information from the survey and community input in its first master plan in decades.
The zoo will use the master plan, funded by $75,000 in other ARPA funds, to develop schematic drawings for $1 million in ARPA-funded improvements.
Watertown firm GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying is working with the zoo on the master plan.
Eventually, the video will be used to help raise funding in a capital campaign, Mr. Sorel said.
The city owns the zoo’s 25 acres — half of which are developed — and its buildings, while the Thompson Park Conservancy board operates the facility.
In 1991, the conservancy took over the zoo from the city.
