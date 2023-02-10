0211_wdl_Copenhagen fire - oct meeting petition refusal.jpg

The Village of Copenhagen board listens to their attorney Candace L. Randall, right, provide information about the dissolution of the village-owned fire department was defective during an October meeting. Mrs. Randall filed a complaint with the Supreme Court on Monday asking the judge to require the remaining non-profit organization to return assets the village believes were paid for with taxpayer money. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

COPENHAGEN — The village “can no longer wait” for the nonprofit organization left behind by the dissolution of its fire department in November, Copenhagen Fire Department Inc., to return what the board believes to be taxpayer assets that should be available to the firefighters now providing protection for villagers.

Village attorney Candace L. Randall filed a complaint against the company and the village’s former fire chief Terence J. Williams Jr. on Monday with the state Supreme Court, presided over in Lewis County by Judge Charles C. Merrell.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.