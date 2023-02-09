Dollar General

A Dollar General store is being proposed in the town of Martinsburg. Columbia-Greene Media

LOWVILLE — Another Dollar General store is being considered in Lewis County, this time in the town of Martinsburg.

The 2.2-acre property proposed for development on Route 12 at the intersection of Glenfield Road is owned by town Supervisor Terrence J. Thisse and his wife Minette E. Thisse. The location consists of two smaller parcels that were combined and recorded with the Lewis County Real Property Department in 2018, according to county records.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.