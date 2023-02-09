LOWVILLE — Another Dollar General store is being considered in Lewis County, this time in the town of Martinsburg.
The 2.2-acre property proposed for development on Route 12 at the intersection of Glenfield Road is owned by town Supervisor Terrence J. Thisse and his wife Minette E. Thisse. The location consists of two smaller parcels that were combined and recorded with the Lewis County Real Property Department in 2018, according to county records.
The full market value of the land is $14,300.
The application by Scott Davison of the Utah-based developer Seville Development LLC was first discussed at the Martinsburg Planning Board meeting this month, according to the town clerk, and was sent immediately after to the Lewis County Planning Board for feedback at its meeting on Feb. 16.
The proposed store would be 10,760 square feet.
Construction of the facility, according to the special-use application filed with the town, is expected to take six months.
A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. March 1 during the town planning board’s next meeting after which, board members will discuss the application more thoroughly.
This will be the seventh Dollar General in the county and if sited in the proposed location, it will be about 7 miles from the stores in Lyons Falls and Lowville. Dollar Generals are also located in Lyons Falls, Constableville, Harrisville, Croghan and Copenhagen.
