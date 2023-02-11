cops generic 23.jpg

State and local law enforcement agencies throughout New York will be stepping up patrols and targeting impaired driving over the Super Bowl weekend from Friday, Feb. 10, through Monday, Feb. 13.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, a major component of New York's efforts to combat impaired driving is the STOP-DWI program. STOP-DWI stands for "Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated." The state's STOP-DWI program's efforts are funded from fines paid by convicted impaired drivers.

