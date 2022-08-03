Grant to fund St. Lawrence faculty fellow

St. Lawrence University

CANTON — The New York Six Liberal Arts Consortium, which includes St. Lawrence University, is getting a $1.5 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to create the NY6 Mellon Academic Leadership Fellows Program.

SLU officials say the grant will fund one current humanities faculty member to serve as a fellow in the academic affairs office and “work on special projects, helping to grow their overall leadership skills.”

