CANTON — The New York Six Liberal Arts Consortium, which includes St. Lawrence University, is getting a $1.5 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to create the NY6 Mellon Academic Leadership Fellows Program.
SLU officials say the grant will fund one current humanities faculty member to serve as a fellow in the academic affairs office and “work on special projects, helping to grow their overall leadership skills.”
They have not yet identified a specific faculty member or projects. The details of the position, projects, and the person won’t be available until this fall, SLU officials said.
Past NY6-funded projects at SLU include the Faculty Development Institute, a two-week online program sponsored by the New York Six Liberal Arts Consortium and designed by Union College. It helped SLU professors adapt teaching and technology to conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“St. Lawrence faculty are among the most active in the NY6 faculty development webinars and its biennial department chairs workshop,” said Kim M. Asch, SLU director of strategic communications and marketing. “Leah Rolfson, associate professor of sociology, is part of an active NY6 research group on ‘Care for the Aging,’ which includes faculty members from Union and Skidmore. That group has been collaborating since 2014. Most currently, St. Lawrence will be the host school for the NY6 International Student Summit,” which is scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29.
Also with NY6 funding, several St. Lawrence University students participated in the New York Six Model African Union conference, which took place Nov. 3 to 5, 2017, at Hamilton College. The event brought together African students as well as African studies students and faculty from across the NY6 and offered the opportunity to study Africa and the African Union through simulation, SLU said.
Each fellow will receive course relief and a stipend to allow them “to focus on the fellowship experience,” according to the NY6 release announcing the latest funding.
“The cohort of New York Six Fellows will convene for shared learning and networking, and each will benefit from the guidance of both an internal and external mentor. The program also will provide opportunities for the fellows to engage with senior leaders on their home campuses, as well as with leaders across the consortium. Finally, the New York Six Fellows will meet with fellows from two other liberal-arts consortia to expand their networks and knowledge sharing,” the release said.
“Cultivating the next generation of academic leaders is an important responsibility,” said St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris. “I am grateful to the Mellon Foundation for their generous support to develop our faculty and help them prepare for future leadership opportunities.”
The other colleges involved in the New York Six group are Colgate University, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Skidmore College, Hamilton College and Union College. This is the third Mellon grant received by the New York Six in its 12-year history, beginning in 2010 with a $600,000 grant for collaborative programs in the areas of library collections, information technology, faculty and student development, and diversity. In 2013, the Mellon Foundation awarded a $1.5 million grant to the consortium for an international initiative.
“The Mellon Foundation has been a critical partner in establishing the New York Six as a valuable resource for our members,” Amy Cronin, executive director of the consortium, said in a prepared statement. “The Academic Leadership Fellows grant will once again advance collaboration across the six schools in ways that will benefit not only the individual fellows, but also the institutions themselves as they bring new perspectives into their leadership discussions.”
