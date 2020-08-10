WATERTOWN — Among the 107 school districts that haven’t submitted reopening plans for in-person learning to the state are 10 schools across Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office. But some schools are claiming a glitch has prevented their plans from reaching state offices.
The governor announced a deadline of this coming Friday for any school district that hadn’t submitted plans yet. Districts failing to meet the Friday deadline will be unable to provide in-person learning this year.
The 10 districts include Carthage and Lyme in Jefferson County; Canton, Hammond, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Massena and Potsdam in St. Lawrence County; and Oswego and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown in Oswego County.
Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd said in an email Monday that upon following up with Carthage and Lyme, he can confirm the districts submitted their plans on time, by Friday, July 31, to both the state Department of Education and Department of Health.
Each school has the receipts they received after successfully submitting plans to both department portals, Mr. Todd said, and both plans have been publicly posted on each district’s website.
“I have heard from my District Superintendent colleagues from other parts of the state, that there are apparently other districts from around the state that have been inaccurately listed as having failed to submit their plans,” Mr. Todd said.
Mr. Todd has advised both Carthage and Lyme to resubmit their reopening plans to the state Department of Health portal “just to be safe.”
“It appears that there may be a glitch of some sort in the reporting or recording mechanism of the DOH report,” he added.
Canton Central School District is reporting a similar problem, as reported on the school district’s Facebook page Monday.
Superintendent Ronald Burke said in the post that the school received a confirmation email from the state Department of Education on Friday, July 31, the deadline day, at 12:34 p.m. confirming the district’s plan was accepted and approved, which was the first step in the process. The second step was to submit the plan to the state Department of Health, which Mr. Burke confirms he did as well.
“When attempted, the form provided an error message that the file was too large. In the description of the plan, I provided the link to our website where the plan is housed,” the post reads. “In reviewing the email letter sent today (Monday) by the DOH, there may be a second possible error that caused us to be flagged.”
Mr. Burke said in the post that he resubmitted the district’s plan to the state Department of Health.
“I have already spoken with staff at the DOH who stated they are being inundated with these calls,” the post reads. “They could not easily tell why Canton was flagged and will get back in touch.”
Rebekah Mott, spokesperson for the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES said that BOCES, along with its 18 component districts, had submitted their plans by the deadline.
“All of the 18 districts in the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES region have submitted their plans by the July 31st deadline. It seem to us that there might have been some sort of glitch with the site or some error,” she said in a statement to the Times.
The governor said it’s “beyond me” how the 107 districts listed didn’t submit a plan.
“The main arbiter here of whether a school district has an intelligent plan to reopen and whether people have confidence in that district’s plan: It’s going to be the parents and it’s going to be the teachers, and that requires discussion, and that’s going to be a dialogue,” Gov. Cuomo said.
“Parents don’t have to send their child. The parents are responsible for the health and safety of the child, and they’re not going to send the child if they don’t believe the plan makes sense. A teacher is not going to come back into the classroom if they think the classroom is not safe, and that’s right. The school district has to have that dialogue by the 21st (of August) to fully comply with our rules.”
The state is continuing to review plans based on set criteria, and districts found to be out of compliance will get a letter from the state Department of Health today (Monday) and a follow-up call naming the deficient sections of their plans, in which case the districts will have until Friday to amend the plans, the governor’s office confirmed.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Staff reporter Bob Beckstead contributed to this report.
