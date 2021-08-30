100 for 100: PACS Middle-High School principal awards senior $100 for perfect ELA Regents score

PULASKI – Pulaski Academy and Central School District (PACS) Middle-High School Principal Patrick Vrooman has always believed hard work should be rewarded and, continuing a longstanding tradition, recognized a student for going above and beyond.
Vrooman presented $100 to incoming PACS senior Jessica Yesensky for earning a perfect score of 100 on the ELA Regents examination given in June.
“This year, several students who were not required to take the regents still took it and did very well, with Jessica earning a perfect score,” he said. “I wanted to recognize her hard work.”
Vrooman started the tradition before his tenure at PACS while he was employed as a teacher in the Watertown City School District.
