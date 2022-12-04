12 inducted to Mexico National Honor Society

Pictured are the current members (in ceremonial robes) inductees (behind, in plain clothes) and Adviser Joseph Deckman, at left, prior to the 67th Mexico Academy and Central School National Honor Society induction ceremony in mid-November.

MEXICO - One dozen students comprised the 67th National Honor Society (NHS) class inducted into the Mexico Academy and Central School (MACS) National Honor Society at its annual rite of induction ceremony in Mexico High School.

NHS recognizes students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of character, scholarship, leadership and service, collectively referred to as the four pillars of NHS.

