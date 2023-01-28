OSWEGO - A number of Oswego City School District students earned spots at the Junior High All-County Band festival, held Jan. 13 and 14 at the APW Junior-Senior High School.
Students selected included Abigail Peters (seventh grade, alto sax), Brandy Towne (seventh, French horn), Amalia Sloan (eighth, flute), Adrian Williams (eighth, French horn), Eva Kandt (eighth, flute), Samuel Arthur (seventh, tuba), Jaziyah O’Keefe (eighth, baritone), Alec Braun (eighth, clarinet), Olivia O’Connor (eighth, flute), Delany Bobbett (eighth, flute), Mason Bandla (seventh, tuba) and Len Lin (seventh, flute).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.