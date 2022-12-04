17 Hannibal High School students inducted into National Honor Society

The 2022 Hannibal High School National Honor Society inductees gather for a photo following the recent ceremony welcoming them into the prestigious organization.

HANNIBAL - Academic excellence, character and citizenship were celebrated during a recent ceremony at Hannibal High School, as 17 students were inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS).

The school’s Sadie Adamy chapter of NHS welcomed its newest members into its prestigious ranks. Each inductee met the criteria for membership, which included an application process as well as the ability to demonstrate their commitment to scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character.

