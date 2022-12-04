17 Hannibal High School students inducted into National Honor Society

HANNIBAL - Academic excellence, character and citizenship were celebrated during a recent ceremony at Hannibal High School, as 17 students were inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS).
The school’s Sadie Adamy chapter of NHS welcomed its newest members into its prestigious ranks. Each inductee met the criteria for membership, which included an application process as well as the ability to demonstrate their commitment to scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character.
“These students are exemplars of those traits,” said Hannibal High School Executive Principal Meredith Furlong. “When I look at the faces of these inductees, I see the faces of our future. I am so proud of them for all they have accomplished.”
According to NHS co-advisors Lisa Mason and Kristina Licatese-Linn, the inductees have been positive role models for their peers. In addition to their academic successes, students have volunteered their time coordinating blood drives for the American Red Cross, working at events such as the Christmas Bureau Carnival and community trick-or-treating, and serving the community in other ways.
“These students are just incredible human beings,” said Superintendent Christopher A. Staats. “Congratulations on this achievement!”
The inductees then lit a candle and recited the NHS oath to signify their membership into the organization. Each also received a certificate celebrating their accomplishment.
This year’s inductees were Mandy Allen, Katrina Ryder, Hailey Barbeau, Skylar Blake, Ryan Dennison, Ethan Fowler, Alison Hallinan, Quinlan Horn, Julianna Kaufman, Chloe Kerst, Mia Knight, Chloe Knopp, Trinity Lannon, James Moore, Riley Somers, Sean Taylor and Reese Watts.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.