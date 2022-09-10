The 17th annual Ride for Ryan as they departed from Tuggers Grill Bar & Campground in Barnes Corners on Saturday.
The ride to benefit the Ryan J. Labarge Scholarship for a Copenhagen Central School graduating senior attracted 710 participants on 389 machines from dirt bikes to side by sides. According to organizers, this was the largest attendance to date.
