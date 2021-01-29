POTSDAM — M. Stanley Whittingham, the founding father of the rechargeable lithium-ion battery and the 2019 Chemistry Nobel Laureate will present a virtual seminar entitled “The Lithium Battery, from a Dream to Domination of Energy Storage” on Jan. 29 at 3:30 p.m. at Clarkson University.
Lithium-ion batteries have come from an idea in 1972 to dominate electrochemical energy storage today. They are now in a position to enable the large-scale introduction of renewable energy, as well as electrifying transportation, which will leave a cleaner and more sustainable environment for the next generation. There are ample scientific opportunities to further improve their performance and safety.
Today’s cells attain only 25% of their theoretical value. However, as the energy density is increased, safety tends to be compromised. Examples will include: the soft TiS 2 lattice, the layered oxides, LiMO 2, and Li 2 VOPO 4, a proof of concept for a two-electron transfer. These opportunities and the technical challenges that need to be overcome will be described in order to open up a discussion.
Whittingham is the 2019 Chemistry Nobel Laureate and a SUNY distinguished professor of chemistry and materials science and engineering at Binghamton. He received his BA and Ph.D. degrees in chemistry from Oxford University, where he is an honorary Fellow of New College. He has been active in Li-batteries since 1971 when he won the Young Author Award of the Electrochemical Society for his work on beta-alumina. In 1972, he joined Exxon and discovered the role of intercalation in battery reactions, which resulted in the first commercial lithium rechargeable batteries that were built by Exxon Enterprises. In 1988 he returned to academia at SUNY Binghamton to initiate a program in materials chemistry. In 2018 he was elected a member of the National Academy of Engineering and received the Turnbull Award from MRS. He is a Fellow of the Materials Research Society.
The seminar is being held via Zoom. Meeting ID: 972 2954 1614, passcode: 048492. The lecture is brought to you by the Electrochemical Society student chapter and the Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science at Clarkson University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.