Mexico Graduation 2020
1: The Mexico Class of 2020 stands during the district’s alma mater during the 194th annual MACS commencement ceremony on Friday, June 26. The ceremony was held in the athletic complex near the high school and featured small ceremonies throughout the day to allow the class to hear speeches together but still graduate with four guests present later in the day.
2: MACS senior Yusra Alih crosses the stage as he graduates from Mexico High School while Principal Ryan Lanigan cheers on.
3: Mexico Board of Education Vice President Darlene Upcraft, at left, congratulates Myles Thompson-McMahon as he crosses the stage during graduation on Friday, June 26.
4: Superintendent Sean Bruno gives his final commencement address while in charge of MACS. Having overseen Mexico since June 2015, Bruno will depart for the superintendent’s post at Brockport Central Schools in Monroe County at the end of June.
5: Mexico Class of 2020 Valedictorian Evan Blunt, at center, is pictured following his graduation ceremony on Friday alongside Mexico High School Principal Ryan Lanigan, left, and MACS Superintendent Sean Bruno. The class salutatorian, William ‘Buddy’ Ruby, graduated at a ceremony later in the day.
