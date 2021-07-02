CLAYTON — Three Jefferson County high school seniors were recently named recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation George C. Boldt Sr. Scholarship.
Hayden Augliano, Watertown High School; Jason J. Badalato, Carthage Senior High School; and Gabrielle “Ellie” Hyde, Alexandria Central High School, were each awarded a two-year $10,000 scholarship during a reception in Clayton last week which included George C. Boldt’s great-grandson, Malcolm Goodridge, and great-great-grandson, Charlie Goodridge.
The scholarship honors the legacy of noted hotelier and philanthropist George C. Boldt Sr. The scholarship was expanded this year to a two-year award of up to $10,000. Recipients are chosen based on academic performance, personal data, essay scores, and letters of recommendation.
“This scholarship helps extend the Boldt legacy and tradition in an incredibly meaningful and enduring way,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, in a statement. “Each year, it is apparent that the students recognize its importance beyond the financial support. We are grateful the Goodridge family and many others have given and continue to contribute to grow this permanent resource for local students.”
Mr. Goodridge thanked all who have supported the effort and, with his son, Charlie, personally presented scholarship awards to this year’s recipients. A permanent plaque that pays tribute to founding donors was installed in Boldt Castle in 2019 along with a plaque that names recipients of the Boldt Scholarship. The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, which owns and operates Boldt Castle as a leading tourist destination, has supported the scholarship program since its inception.
Hayden J. Augliano graduated from Watertown with an Advanced Regents Diploma with a Mastery in Science. He will attend Keuka College this fall, where he will study business and marketing. Hayden is a two-sport varsity athlete, competing in lacrosse for three years and soccer for two years. He was awarded Frontier League All-Star Honorable Mention in soccer during his junior season. Hayden was also a downhill ski instructor at Dry Hill Ski Area for three years and a volunteer youth soccer coach. He was a two-year member of Watertown High’s Environmental Club. Throughout high school, he maintained various part-time jobs in his community. He also plans to continue his lacrosse playing career at Keuka College, where he will join the NCAA Division 3 Wolves men’s lacrosse team.
Jason Joseph Badalato graduated from Carthage with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors. He will attend Le Moyne College this fall where he will study computer science and compete as a member of Le Moyne’s Division II Men’s Swim Team. He is a National Honor Society member and has volunteered as a peer tutor and swim coach, mentoring new teammates. Jason was a class officer, serving as secretary his senior year. He is a five-year varsity swimmer and a team captain for three years. He is a five-time Frontier League All Star and five-time Section 3 Qualifier and was a League and Section champion in the 100-meter butterfly. Jason holds school records in the 100-meter butterfly and 500-meter freestyle and competes year-round with the USA Swim Club Mexico Tiger Sharks. He competed with the YMCA Blue Sharks for eight years.
Gabrielle “Ellie” Hyde graduated from Alexandria with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors. She will attend St. John Fisher College, Rochester, this fall where she will study nursing. Ellie is a National Honor Society member, a past class officer, and has participated in a wide range of school clubs and activities, including FFA, French Club, Hearts for Youth, HOBY, and Yearbook Committee. During her senior year, she was president of the school’s Backpack Program, which helps provide food for those in need. She is a varsity athlete, competing in softball for two years. Ellie is also a 13-year figure skater, competing for many years and serving as a volunteer youth coach, mentoring younger skaters. Throughout high school, she maintained various part-time jobs in her community.
“Education is a passport without limits that opens doors to a big world. Supporting young people on a path of intellectual discovery and growth is one of the most critical things we can do for our future as a responsible society,” Mr. Goodridge said. “Throughout his life in business, George C. Boldt Sr. believed in people who showed promise and he supported many on the road to success. The three young men and women we honor tonight are great examples of why we should all feel good about our future. I am confident that George Boldt Sr. would be very proud of each one of them.”
Following a summer 2017 family gathering at Boldt Castle, descendants of George C. Boldt decided to create a permanent scholarship fund to benefit Jefferson County students. The Community Foundation was selected to administer the scholarship, which honors Mr. Boldt’s legacy of service. Jefferson County residents pursuing full-time undergraduate study — either in college, technical, vocational, or trade school — may apply. Applications are accepted from high school seniors or nontraditional students.
