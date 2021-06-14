21 Hannibal High School students inducted into National Honor Society

HANNIBAL - For 21 Hannibal High School students, a lifetime of scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character paid dividends as they were recently welcomed into the National Honor Society (NHS).
During a ceremony in the school’s auditorium, administrators, teachers and family members were on hand to congratulate the inductees on their accomplishments. NHS advisors Lisa Mason and Carol Burch commended the students for their work and perseverance during difficult times, and they spoke about each inductee’s ability to demonstrate the five characteristics required for membership into the organization.
“Character is achieved and not received,” Mason said as she cited the characteristics that the students had demonstrated. “All of you have shown you have incredible character, leadership, service, scholarship and citizenship.”
The NHS advisors read each inductee’s name and the students took the oath to signify their official membership. Inductees included seniors Shawn Clark, Magen Darling, Kaydence Nichols and Zoey Pullen; and juniors Robert Andocs, Mackenzie Astle, Britney Bishop, Andrew Blodgett, Jenna Cole, Carl Emmons III, Alyssa Gage, Emma Gombas, Andrew Harris, Zachary Ingersoll, William Lovejoy, Aidan Majeski, Parker Maynes, Jordan McCombie, Lane Rawls, Julia Shortslef and Morgan Weaver.
“I grow with great pride as I look at the list of inductees,” said Superintendent Christopher A. Staats. “You’ve demonstrated on paper, in your words and in your actions that you are truly remarkable people. Celebrate one another and remember all the good you have contributed to society. Congratulations on this amazing accomplishment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.