CANTON — Ten St. Lawrence County seniors were recently honored as recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation’s Evergreen STEM Scholarship.
According to the Community Foundation, students earned the scholarship due to their interest and intent to study in a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics field while in college. Recipients will receive a one-year, $3,000 scholarship toward their freshman year of college.
The Evergreen STEM scholarship, a permanent fund of the Community Foundation, is made possible through the generosity of Charles Owens and his late wife, Higouhi “Hi” Owens.
The scholarship provides $30,000 annually for high school students who live in St. Lawrence County. Since its inception, 50 students have been awarded Evergreen STEM scholarships totaling $150,000 in educational support, according to the Community Foundation.
“This scholarship continues to represent a meaningful investment in the futures of St. Lawrence County students and holds great meaning for the Owens family beyond the financial support,” said Rande Richardson, Northern New York Community Foundation executive director. “It is a collective show of support for students interested in the STEM fields and an inspirational boost for their educational aspirations.”
Mr. Owens and his wife established the scholarship at the Community Foundation in 2014 to inspire high school students to pursue post-secondary studies and careers in STEM.
The 2020-2021 Evergreen STEM Scholars are as follows:
- Corryn Canell, Gouverneur Central School, biochemistry/pre-med
- Skye Crocker, Potsdam Central School, physics/astrophysics
- McCaleb Earle, St. Lawrence Central School, theatre production design/technology
- Abigail Hughes, Potsdam Central School, environmental engineering
- Jordan Kloepping, Hammond Central School, animal science
- Connor McRoberts, Hammond Central School, computer science
- Samuel Moses, Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton, biology/pre-med
- Samantha Munson, Norwood-Norfolk Central School, biology/pre-med
- Kailey Peets, Massena Central School, psychology
- Phoebe Zagrobelny, Madrid-Waddington Central School, materials engineering
This year’s students are interested in pursuing careers in animal science, computer science, environmental engineering, materials engineering, medicine, physics, psychology and theater technology.
