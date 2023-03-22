3rd Mexico CSD Community Connection event is March 25

MEXICO - The third annual Community Connection event at Mexico High School will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.
The aim of the event is to help connect the Mexico Academy and Central School (MACS) District community with services and resources around the area while also showcasing student talents and hobbies.
There will be many organizations and special guests offering services and supports to the MACS community, including Oswego County Opportunities, Liberty Resources, food bank, Camp Hollis and more.
There will be plenty of activities for kids — including face painting, hands on drone flying, and various other activities supported by students.
Light refreshments and free lunch will be provided.
