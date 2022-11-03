5 MACS students selected to Area All-State

MEXICO - A total of five students will represent Mexico Academy and Central Schools (MACS) at the area all-state festivals this fall, earning the honor by ranking high enough in their instrument or voice parts. Students who will represent MACS include Emily Bennett, Cosette Laffan, Avery Oakes, Abby Trani and Jacob Upcraft. “We are so incredibly proud of our talented student musicians for accomplishing this feat,” said Mexico Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner. “They should take pride in how hard they have worked and know we’ll all be supporting and rooting them on as they prepare for their prestigious concerts.”
All recognized students were selected based on their solo performances at the NYSSMA solo festival last May. Student performance scores are ranked against similar instruments or voice parts to create an honor band and choir of the top students in various parts of the state. Bennett (saxophone), Laffan (French horn), Oakes (voice – tenor) and Trani (voice – soprano), all students at Mexico High School, were selected to the Zone 4 Senior High Area All-State Festival which will be held in Little Falls on Nov. 18 and 19, with the concert on the second day. Upcraft, who plays clarinet and attends Mexico Middle School, was selected to the Zone 3 Junior High Area All-State Festival, which takes place at Fayetteville-Manlius High School on Nov. 4 and 5 – with the concert at 2 p.m. Nov. 5.
