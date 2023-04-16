Group marks 50 years of special needs religious ed

Attendees of the 50-year celebration of the Religious Education Program for People with Disabilities at the Elks Club in Watertown reminisced while viewing historical photos and newsletters. Kathy Taber-Montgomery/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Community members gathered at the Elks Club on Friday to celebrate 50 years of the Religious Education Program for People with Disabilities.

Board members, program catechists, and participants addressed attendees during the dinner and dancing event. Program coordinator Sister Diane Marie Ulsamer further explained the benefit of accessibility of religious training for all people and shared the program’s history.

