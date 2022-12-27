POTSDAM — Clarkson University will use a $7 million grant to expand its science center, add a new health care undergraduate major and fund a green energy transit study.
The grant is split in two. $6,155,000 will allow for the expansion and upgrade of Clarkson’s Lewis School of Health Sciences/Collins Hill Campus, which will “produce additional health and medical providers that will significantly improve the struggling health care infrastructure in the North Country,” according to Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand, who announced the funding on Tuesday.
Clarkson is looking to expand and renovate facilities connected to its Cora & Bayard Clarkson Science Center to advance programs in the Lewis School of Health Sciences that will support research and related medical programs. This includes a new health care major just recently approved by the state, according to Kelly O. Chezum, the univerisity’s vice president for external relations.
“With advances in information technology — visualization, modeling, artificial intelligence, and photonics — driving dramatic changes in education and research, new medical and other research laboratories & learning spaces are critically needed to accommodate the growth of Clarkson’s health sciences education programs,” Ms. Chezum said.
The remaining $875,000 will fund what the senators’ announcement describes as a “Green Energy On Demand Rapid Transit R&D Project.” The school will research and explore on-demand transit using green energy by taking stronger, lighter, more modular rail cars and independently moving them on an elevated rail line with “extreme efficiency and safety,” the senators said.
The projects are not related to a $10 million St. Lawrence Health initiative announced last week in which Clarkson and SLH will partner to add programs to recruit and train more emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
“This announcement is separate funding, but related in our mutual objectives with regional providers to strengthen the North Country health care system and give both students and providers opportunities to serve our communities, particularly rural communities,” Ms. Chezum said.
