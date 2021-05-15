POTSDAM — Clarkson University awarded nearly 750 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to students from 26 states, 19 countries and 52 New York state counties at its spring 2021 commencement Saturday. This commencement ceremony also recognizes the 280 August and December 2020 graduates.
The weekend was also marked by the commissioning of United States Army and United States Air Force officers Friday.
Amber Stephenson, an associate professor of health care management in Clarkson University’s Reh School of Business, was awarded the John W. Graham Jr. Faculty Research Award. The $1,500 research account is presented to “faculty members who have shown promise in engineering, business, liberal arts or scientific research.”
Shane Rogers, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering in Clarkson University’s Wallace H. Coulter School of Engineering, was awarded the Distinguished Teaching Award. The $1,500 prize is given “in recognition of the importance of superior teaching.”
Candidates are nominated for the award by Clarkson alumni and the final selection is made by a faculty committee.
Senior John “Jack” Garrett of Marblehead, Mass., was awarded the Levinus Clarkson Award, and senior Isabella Grasso of Portland, Maine, received the Frederica Clarkson Award. Both are $1,000 prizes given to “a student who demonstrates the best combination of scholarship and promise of outstanding professional achievement.”
On May 22, Clarkson will celebrate the Class of 2020 with its commencement ceremony. This commencement ceremony recognizes the 949 May 2020, August 2019 and December 2019 graduates, who have earned 22 doctor of philosophy degrees, 20 doctor of physical therapy degrees, 263 master’s degrees, eight advanced certificates and 636 bachelor’s degrees, as well as two honorary degree recipients.
