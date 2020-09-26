7th year for the Oswego County SAFE Fair goes virtual

OSWEGO COUNTY - 7th Annual Oswego County Substance Awareness Family Education Fair will be virtual this year in October. Originally scheduled for April, the virtual event will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 21 and 22 online. The free event will contain some of the same great content such as speakers, games, information, education, Q&A, prizes and much more.
Learn about current drug trends in Oswego County, vaping/Juuling, health and wellness, addiction, prevention and treatment, mental health, mindfulness, suicide awareness, synthetic drugs, among other topics. While not as fun and effective as the in-person event, the education and information is extremely important to get into the hands of the community. Both overdoses and suicides are on the rise.
Each registration includes an entry for the many prizes to be drawn during the event. Prizes include local business gift certificates to be mailed to winners. More entries can be earned for entering your name and email address in the chat feature during each session. Games will also have prizes. Join one or all of the sessions. There will be several ways to enter for prizes. Sessions will be recorded so be sure to register for access to both days. Recorded sessions will be available to registrants following the fair. Be sure to register early.
The VOW Foundation was formed in 2013 following the death of Victor Orlando Woolson from synthetic drugs in Oswego in 2012. The manufacturers of the synthetic drug XLR-11 were recently sentenced in Las Vegas on 24 charges, including continuing criminal enterprise, known as the federal kingpin statute, and sentenced to the minimum allowed, two decades in prison, along with numerous other lower sentences which run concurrent. Victor’s mother, Teresa Woolson, was in Las Vegas in January 2020 to give a victim impact statement in Federal Court. On Sept. 9, Woolson was live on ZoomGov for the sentencing.
Along with WSYR-TV News Channel 9, sponsors include: Central Region Addiction Resource Center, ARISE, Oswego County Prevention Coalition, Prevention Network, Felix Schoeller North America, NBT Bank, Planned Results, Inc., Fulton Savings Bank, Farnham Family Services, Eastern Shore Associates, Construction and General Laborers Local 633, Behling Orchards and a mini-grant from the Oswego County Division of Mental Hygiene.
Register for the event at www.vow-foundation.org/event. To contact Woolson at VOW Foundation call (315) 402-6119 or email board@vow-foundation.org. For more information and updates, follow the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TheVowFoundationInc.
