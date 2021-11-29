CENTRAL SQUARE - More than 80 students joined the ranks of the Paul V. Moore (PVM) High School Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) during its induction ceremony.
NHS advisors Melissa Staats and Tiffany Bergman helped conduct the ceremony, and Central Square Superintendent Thomas Colabufo during a speech congratulated the students and spoke about the importance of the four NHS pillars of scholarship, leadership, character and service. The event was held the evening of Friday, Nov. 12.
An impressive 82 students were inducted as their accolades and activities were presented as they walked to the middle of the decorated gym in front of family and friends in the audience before signing their oath to the society. After inductees were presented, all students recited the membership pledge.
The National Honor Society remains the leader among organizations and societies to promote recognition for students who reflect outstanding accomplishments in the areas of scholarship, character, leadership, and service. The NHS at Paul V. Moore High School strives to uphold these four pillars of excellence and choose only those students who exemplify these qualities. Once inducted into a chapter of NHS, they pledge to uphold the major responsibility of representing Paul V. Moore High School and the Central Square School District with integrity and respect for self and community.
