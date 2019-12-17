Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 27F with temps falling to near 15. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low -4F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.