CANTON — After Father Bryan Stitt notified parents and parishioners that St. Mary’s School would be closing at the end of this school year, its 90th year, a second-grader brought a gift to the pastor.
In a plastic Ziploc bag, the young student had collected his spare change and a few bills. A handwritten note indicated it was all he had for St. Mary’s.
“That just shows the love that people have for this school,” said St. Mary’s Interim Principal Michele Lallier.
The closure announcement, issued Dec. 6, comes after nearly a decade of declining enrollment, according to St. Mary’s Education Council President Dan Sweeney. In November, St. Mary’s councils voted to close the nursery-through-sixth-grade elementary school as a result of declining enrollment and losses in revenue.
After what Father Stitt described as “an incredible initiative” to increase revenue last year — through increased marketing, fundraising, grant writing and the formation of the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization — St. Mary’s had raised enough funds to support the school for the remainder of the 2018-19 school year.
By January, benchmarks had been set to outline how the school must proceed into and after the 2019-20 year, but “despite countless efforts,” Father Stitt wrote in his letter to parents and parishioners, on Nov. 14, St. Mary’s councils unanimously recommended the school be closed in June 2020.
With Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop Terry LaValley’s approval, the decision was finalized last week.
In the week following the closure announcement, a few things are clear.
“One definite is that we’re not selling the school,” Mr. Sweeney said.
School and parish staff are, however, exploring a potential continuation of the St. Mary’s after-school program and pre-K program.
“There’s no end to the possibilities of what we could use the building for,” Father Stitt said, though he emphasized the building’s use would still share in the mission of the parish. “We teach the faith, we show hospitality to those who are wandering and we give an experience of the beauty of the worship of God in Jesus Christ.”
With the closure, 11 of St. Mary’s School employees, including five full-time teachers, will be out of work. For the 53 students currently enrolled at St. Mary’s — down from 78 last year, and more than 140 in the 1990s — uncertainties about potential school transfers remain.
“We’ve got people exploring all sorts of options right now, and they’re just trying to get through Christmas,” Father Stitt said. “In a way, the timing was terrible, but it was really important to us to give the teachers, and everyone, a heads up.”
As parents and students consider education alternatives, Mrs. Lallier said, St. Mary’s staff will work to assist and offer support during those transitions, “in whatever their desire is for the next step.”
The two closest Catholic schools to St. Mary’s are St. James School in Gouverneur and Trinity Catholic School in Massena. Mr. Sweeney said St. Mary’s also has been in close contact with Canton Central School District about possible transfers.
Originally located further south on Court Street, St. Mary’s School opened in 1930, educating students through eighth grade, and graduated its first class — 54 students — in 1934. At the time, the students were served by the Sisters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
With growing enrollment, a new building was warranted, and in 1959, St. Mary’s School began operations in its current spot, 2 Powers St., adjacent to St. Mary’s Catholic Church and its rectory. By the 1960s, the school dropped its seventh- and eighth-grade classes.
“Every one of us has a special moment with St. Mary’s,” Father Stitt said.
Mr. Sweeney recalled his son’s graduation “was 50 years to the day that his grandfather graduated from St. Mary’s.”
And just this week, Father Stitt said, some students made their first confessions.
“To me, it’s sad in a different way,” said Mrs. Lallier, who also serves as principal of St. James School in Gouverneur and stepped in last year, splitting her time, after the retirement of St. Mary’s Principal Michele Meyers. “When I first came, I saw such hope and such promise, also knowing that the school could possibly be closing.”
Moving forward, some hope and promise abide, Mr. Sweeney said, citing a potential investment in a youth minister and offering additional family support programs.
“There are parishes that don’t have schools that are very vibrant, and this opens the door to a lot of new things that maybe we haven’t been able to consider because the school has been absorbing most of the finances,” Mr. Sweeney said. “So in some ways, it’s an exciting time.”
Acknowledging those possibilities, both Mrs. Lallier and Father Stitt likened the closing of St. Mary’s to experiencing the death of a loved one, “a somber time,” Father Stitt said.
With that impending death, six more months are still to be celebrated, and parish staff ensured St. Mary’s is “going big” with its final Christmas Concert on Thursday, its final spring events and its final graduation ceremony.
“It feels like a death in the family, but we have to come at it from a Catholic perspective,” Father Stitt said. “Whenever we face death, we have hope of new life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.