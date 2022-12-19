CENTRAL SQUARE - With the holiday season quickly approaching, students at Central Square’s A.A. Cole Elementary recently performed the district’s first holiday concert of the year.
Featuring both the band and chorus students, seven total songs were performed throughout the evening.
“These students only meet once per week for a total of 30 minutes,” said band director Elizabeth Kiehl. “Throughout the entire school year, they’ve only had roughly four and a half hours of practice to put this whole concert together. I am incredibly proud of their hard work and progress and I can’t wait for the community to see what we’re working on for our next concert in March.”
From holiday classics to modern takes on old favorites, the students of A.A. Cole Elementary started the holiday concert season off in style.
