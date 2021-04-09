POTSDAM — A.A. Kingston Middle School in the Potsdam Central School District has been recognized by the state Education Department for the fourth year as “Essential Elements: Schools to Watch.”
The state Education Department, in partnership with the New York State Middle School Association and the Statewide Network of Middle Level Liaisons, recognized 16 schools that were re-designated as 2021 Essential Elements: Schools to Watch, a designation that’s awarded to exceptional middle-level schools that meet rigorous criteria and are on a path of continuous improvement.
Essential Elements: Schools to Watch is a state-administered national program that’s designed to promote and guide the school improvement process, as well as highlight characteristics of high performing middle grade schools. The program recognizes schools that demonstrate continuous improvement and excel in the four domains — academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity and organizational structure.
A.A. Kingston Middle School, with Principal Daniel O. Cook, was one of two schools that received their fourth re-designation since 2009. Also recognized was Jericho Middle School in the Jericho Union Free School District.
Receiving a fifth re-designation for excellence since 2006 were Sayville Middle School in the Sayville Union Free School District, Barker Road Middle School in the Pittsford Central School District, Calkins Road Middle School in the Pittsford Central School District, Moravia Middle School in the Moravia Central School District, and Twelve Corner Middle School in the Brighton Central School District.
Six schools received a third re-designation since 2012. They included Martha Brown Middle School in the Fairport Central School District, Indian Lake Middle School in the Indian Lake Central School District, Oceanside Middle School in the Oceanside Union Free School District, Van Wyck Junior High School the Wappingers Central School District, Longwood Junior High School in the Longwood Central School District, and Farnsworth Middle School in the Guilderland Central School District.
Receiving a second re-designation since 2015 was South Orangetown Middle School in the Orangetown Central School District. Receiving a first re-designation since 2018 were Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Middle School in the Sherrill City School District and Fieldstone Middle School in the Haverstraw-Stony Point Central School District.
Schools that wish to retain their designation must reapply for consideration every three years.
“These exemplary schools have implemented strategies from diversity and inclusion initiatives to project-based learning so they can best serve their students,” Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young said in a statement. “Their work is remarkable, and I congratulate them for their steadfast commitment to excellence.”
“These Schools to Watch work each day to achieve positive and improving outcomes for their students, constantly building on those accomplishments,” state Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a statement. “The middle school years represent a period of personal growth and development for young adolescents. These educators are helping the children they serve to prepare for success in high school and thereafter.”
