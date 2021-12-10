A calming therapy dog’s influence at Pulaski elementary school

PULASKI – Whether emotional outbursts among school-age children are on the increase or not, one thing is certain. Kids love dogs, especially dogs trained to be friendly and calming. And for those who might doubt that, just ask Lura M. Sharp Elementary’s School Resource Officer Regan Roach, owner of River, a trained therapy dog.
“For the most part,” Roach said, the children calm down “almost immediately. With a person, it takes a long time. With a dog, not so much.”
The idea of a therapy dog for the school came up in a rather casual manner, Roach explained.
“We’d gotten the puppy anyway,” he said, “and I showed pictures of her to the principal and the superintendent, and we all got talking about it. Then the idea came up about me bringing her in for the therapy thing. Other people in the school put me in touch with a trainer. Her name is Hannah Masuicca, and Hannah did all the training for free.
“So, the idea was born, and I talked with Sheriff Hilton, and the sheriff was 100% behind it. So, we just got the training done, and we waited until the dog was a year old, and so far, I feel it’s a tremendous success. The kids really respond to her, and there’ve been several instances already where some of the kids who were extremely upset calmed down almost immediately when the dog appeared. Some were upset, calmed down, and subsequently stayed calm because I said I’d bring the dog back in an hour as long as everything stayed calm.
“It’s worked very well, very well,” Roach said. “It’s something to distract them from the issues at hand, and give them a chance to catch their breath and calm down, and take another run at the day.”
River seems very well-suited to her role by nature.
“Her demeanor and disposition is just perfect for this job,” Roach continued. “She likes nothing more than to sit down and be petted. And that’s what the kids love. Even at a year old, she’s the calmest dog we’ve ever had.”
River is a one-year-old English cream golden retriever and lives with Roach and his wife within about four miles of the school. That can come in handy as River is presently only at the school three days a week.
“We’re settling in to probably a Monday, Wednesday, Friday (schedule),” Roach said. “But, I live within four miles of the school, so, if she’s not here, and she could help, my wife will run her in quick. It’s a good situation.”
This will be his third year as the school resource officer.
He retired out of the Syracuse Police force in 2008.
“This spot opened up, and I decided it would be a good fit,” he said, “and I was right. It was.”
Roach is appreciative of those who made this happen.
“This wouldn’t have happened without the principal, the superintendent, and the sheriff. Those three people really allowed this to happen. So, I’m very appreciative to all three of them.”
Sheriff Hilton said he has seen the benefits River has had on elementary students in Pulaski and, eventually, would like to see more therapy dogs in schools.
“The report I’m getting,” Hilton said, “is we have had children with emotional problems and, as soon as Officer Roach walks in with the dog, the focus changes from whatever is ailing them that day to the dog. We hope this serves as our pilot program and we can put it out to all the elementary schools, at least, in Oswego County.”
And then there’s Hannah. “She did all this work for absolutely nothing,” an appreciative Roach said. “She didn’t take a penny.”
And Hannah Masuicca seems very happy to have done it.
“That was a lot of fun training River,” she said. “She’s a great candidate to be a therapy dog. I’m really excited to work with her. She is the sweetest dog, and she loves to go right into a crowd of kids, and she disappears. It’s an awesome thing to see. The kids just absolutely light up when they see her.”
Masuicca works at Applewood Boarding Kennel in Pulaski as their professional trainer.
“I’ve been a trainer for two years, and I’ve been in the pet care industry for eight. I went to National Canine in Ohio. It’s a dog training school, a six-week program. I learned how to do anything from basic obedience to tech detection and personal protection.”
She has trained quite a few other therapy dogs, she said and went on to explain River’s training.
“It’s a lot of basic obedience to begin with,” she said, “and then after you get through working on loose-leash walking and just general good behavior, you get her out into the public more, and you really work on how to meet a person calmly and how to interact properly. We go out to the stores typically, like here in Pulaski we went to ACE Hardware and Tractor Supply, wherever they let dogs in basically, and we just went around to different workers, let her introduce herself, and the workers actually loved her too.
“The training was 10 months. We started when River was four months old. And she was being trained right up until she entered that school. We’re actually doing a Canine Good Citizen test this Saturday, a test through AKC that is basically to test how well she’s socialized. It’ll go through meeting a friendly stranger, her reaction to different sounds, like a metal clanking, umbrellas opening, stuff like that, and grooming as well. So, she’ll get brushed by a stranger and stuff in that general area.”
River receives accreditation for successful completion of that test along with a blue ribbon.
Masuicca’s mother works at Lura M. Sharp Elementary, and so, she has been in to see River. “It’s awesome,” she said. “She’s such a great dog.”
Masuicca trained River for free. For comparison’s sake, three weeks of training, basically obedience training, at Applewood costs $1,500. She trained River for 10 months.
Masuicca said she’s proud of how far River’s come since she first met her.
“She used to eat little rocks,” she said. “She’d pick them up and carry them around.”
River doesn’t do that anymore, Masuicca said. “She’s so mature now.”
