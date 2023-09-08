WATERTOWN — The emcee of the 50th anniversary celebration of Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions will be speaking from experience about the value of the organization. He’s one of scores of people who owe their lives to it.
“I was destroying everything in my path and my family. It was bad. I’d be dead now if it wasn’t for Credo,” said Gregg Sansone (pronounced San-soh-nee).
Sansone, 62, has had a successful career in college administration and is now a highly sought-after touring musician based in Buffalo, where he grew up.
His current place in life would resemble a mirage if it could be viewed from his situation in 1976 when he arrived at The Farm, established three years earlier by Credo as a place of recovery and growth 10 miles north of Watertown.
“The Farm itself wasn’t a culture shock as much as the program was a culture shock,” Sansone said. “I’d never told the truth in my life. Credo gave me a design for living that worked.”
Sansone was a nephew of the late Rev. Raymond J. Wertman, who died in 2021. He co-founded Credo with the late Watertown resident Edith E. Marsala.
Wertman served as the first counselor/manager of The Farm. Wertman, an alcoholic, was familiar with the evils of addiction. A son of Marsala’s was plagued by street drugs.
Sansone recalled his situation when Credo was founded: “I was a troubled young man, an addict and an alcoholic.”
When he first came to The Farm, he thought it’d be just a casual visit. His mother, Margaret, is the sister of Wertman.
Sansone’s mother and father drove Sansone and his brother, Dan, to The Farm in 1977 to stay a week. The siblings thought the trip would just be about visiting an offbeat farm their uncle was associated with: “A nice farm with cows, chickens, a big garden and stuff. I thought it was a little vacation,” Sansone said.
At the end of the week, their parents arrived to pick them back up. Dan got in the car for the return trip, but Gregg was told not so fast. His parents told him he was staying behind.
“They had a 15-year-old kid who was really messed up,” Sansone said. “Ray said, ‘Dan, no. But Gregg is a mess. He needs to be here.’ And my parents agreed.”
After the initial shock, Sansone thrived.
“I got there on August 10, 1976, and I’ve stayed sober for 47 years. I just got my coin two weeks ago,” Sansone said on Aug. 25.
A sobriety coin is a token given to Alcoholics Anonymous or other 12-step program members representing the amount of time the person has remained sober.
“Credo didn’t mess around,” Sansone said. “Ray didn’t pull any punches. He was so kind and good. There were lives at stake. This was not a joke. It wasn’t like, ‘We’re going to hang out a little bit and then leave.’ It was very serious. We learned how to tell the truth. We learned how to live our lives.”
He also learned how to be a musician at Credo.
“I was always musically inclined, playing piano and so forth,” Sansone said. “They had a couple of guitars laying around. Music was really important there. We would all sit around and sing Neil Young songs or whatever. It was a respite. When I was hurting, I picked up a guitar and taught myself. Music became very, very important to me and my sobriety.”
He recalled playing the song “Ventura Highway” the first time for his brother: “... the days surround your daylight there/ seasons crying, no despair ...”
After his time at The Farm, Sansone spent some time in a Credo residential recovery setting in Watertown.
He returned to Buffalo a changed person at the age of 16. His parents enrolled him at St. Francis High School, a private preparatory school in Hamburg. “I did extremely well,” Sansone said. “My parents were jumping up and down. They couldn’t even believe it.”
In Buffalo, he went to AA meetings and believes he was the youngest person at those gatherings.
“I was an anomaly, so to speak,” he said. “I was going to AA, speaking at places and I’d go back up to Credo all the time for weekends, stay at The Farm and work with the kids and my uncle. It stuck and I continue with the program and my association with Credo.”
Sansone studied at SUNY Fredonia and the University of Newcastle upon Tyne in the United Kingdom. He would become a college dean and a university administrator: director of international admissions at D’Youville University, Buffalo; dean of campus life, international director at Missouri Valley College; and international director, continuing education director at Kemper Military School in Boonville, Missouri.
In 2010, Sansone was inducted into the Buffalo Music Awards Hall of Achievement. In 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009, he was voted Solo Artist of the Year at the Buffalo Music Awards. He has performed worldwide.
Sansone is thinking about putting less focus on his music as he considers returning to college administration.
“There’s a difference playing when you want to and playing when you have to,” he said. “I miss the university. I carved a niche for myself.”
The details
n WHAT: 50th anniversary celebration of Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions.
n WHEN/WHERE: Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Hilton Garden Inn, 1290 Arsenal St., Watertown. Event begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour followed at 6 by dinner.
n FEATURING: A silent auction. James P. Scordo, Credo’s founding executive director, will present the keynote address.
n COST: $50 per person, which must be prepaid.
n SPONSORS/TICKETS: Businesses and individuals may sponsor the event at different levels. Anyone interested in sponsoring or attending the event should contact Credo Fund Development Director Christine Darrow at christined@credocc.com or at 315-965-4883. Tickets are also available at Credo’s website at credocc.com
