SACKETS HARBOR — The last day of school passed differently than usual at Sackets Harbor Central. Instead of kids filling the halls for the last time before leaving to enjoy their summer plans, the school was relatively empty on Thursday due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In an effort to document some of the unexpected events of the year, Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney, inspired by Principal Amy Fiedler-Horack’s idea for an activity for families at home during the pandemic, decided to purchase a time capsule from Amazon and gather items from staff to add to it that would remind people in the future about what it was like to live through the pandemic.
“We wanted to document this unique time in history,” said Ms. Gaffney. “[The capsule] will provide our student body an opportunity to learn about resilience, community connectedness, and teamwork, which are the values that have gotten our district through this pandemic so successfully.”
Set to be unearthed in 10 years’ time, the capsule contains small reminders of the hardships faced and resilience shown over the past few months. Items included newspaper articles called “On the road to recovery,” documenting the challenges faced by a Sackets family during their battle against COVID-19, and “North country schools to close for at least one month,” from March 14, as well as a mask to show the need for wearing them in social spaces, a small container of hand sanitizer and a small roll of toilet paper because they were items in hot demand and low supply for quite some time, a rubber glove because many wear gloves out and about right now, an alcohol pad used to disinfect items, and a hair tie from a staff member who said during the closure she didn’t have to get ready for work and would just put her hair up in a ponytail.
Also included were a faculty photo and a thumb drive containing all of the school district’s correspondence during the period of closure.
“The faculty picture will show the team that we had in this very unique time in our history so we can look back on it and realize that we were a fantastic team that weathered some pretty significant challenges and did it in style,” Ms. Gaffney said.
The capsule, a consumer storage device inspired by the NASA Biological Research In Canisters (BRIC4) hardware designed to provide a storage container for space flight, is completely air and watertight and resistant to normal pressurization. Made of a strong advanced polymer that is reinforced and UV resistant, materials placed inside the container are well protected from outside elements.
On Thursday, because the district was unable to have a large gathering to witness the burying of the capsule, Dave Simmons, a member of the custodial staff at the school, assisted Ms. Gaffney by digging the hole for the capsule, which she then placed in the dirt behind the school’s playground to be covered and left untouched for a decade.
“Our hope is that we will open the capsule in 10 years and this will serve as an opportunity to reflect on this unique time in our history,” Ms. Gaffney. “Our incoming third-graders will be seniors 10 years from now, and I envision having conversations about how the pandemic shaped our society and their own experiences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.