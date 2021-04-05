SANDY CREEK — Sandy Creek second-grade students got a little taste of local agriculture with a virtual field trip courtesy of the Oswego County Agriculture Literacy Week and Cornell Cooperative Extension.
During the virtual trip, students got to see farm animals, tour a local dairy farm and ask their host questions as they toured the farm.
“The kids absolutely loved the tour and the program fit right in with our social studies units on community history and rural areas,” said Sandy Creek Elementary second-grade teacher Judy Allen. “We want to thank everyone who helped make this possible for our students.”
Each second-grade classroom received a packet with some newspaper articles and coloring pages about dairy farms, and the school also received a story book called “Tales of the Dairy Godmother Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” to share with the students. The book has been donated to the library for anyone to check it out.
The virtual field trip highlighted all the different chores and tasks required by a farmer to get milk and ice cream to their table.
The field trip ended with ice cream for the students courtesy of the Climate Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.