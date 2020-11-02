A new, temporary vision, for CiTi’s New Vision programs

OSWEGO - The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi) New Vision programs have new, temporary homes.
Thanks to the continued support from the city of Oswego, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and St. Joseph’s Church, students enrolled in the New Vision Allied Health and New Vision Specialized Careers programs have instructional classroom spaces embedded in the community where they are doing their rotations. While the programs are typically housed on SUNY Oswego’s campus, the temporary meeting space at St. Joseph’s Church and the classroom on the third floor of the Oswego Police Department building have been a saving grace to in-person instruction for New Vision students.
“I never thought I’d be able to go into the hospital here and do these rotations a few months ago,” said Jennifer Gasser, a New Vision Allied Health student from the Central Square Central School District.
She said she is thankful for the opportunity and new learning space so she can hone in on the health-related career she would like to pursue. Classmate Josh Carguello, of the Pulaski Academy and Central School District, echoed that sentiment.
“I was excited to go in general surgery because at first there was uncertainty with what we were able to see,” he said.
Having observed two cholecystectomies in the operating room at Oswego Health, Carguello said he also gained knowledge on operating room preparations and staffing, among a list of additional topics.
Instructor Emily Kirch said it’s “been incredible” to see the community of Oswego rally around the New Vision students and support their educational goals. She added that it’s been nice having the students in-person because she and instructor Dianna Nesbitt both have missed students while school buildings were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nesbitt added the New Vision connection to the police department with program graduate and current Oswego Police Department officer Chelsea Giovo is also nice to show students that their career goals are not too far away from being achieved.
