CARTHAGE — For nearly 200 years, Augustinian Academy has offered faith-based education in the greater Carthage area. Although established by the Catholic church in 1885, the school accepts students of all faiths and has a great number of military families.
The school will host an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, to show what it has to offer for students from pre-school age through eighth grade.
“We encourage registered families to bring their students to the open house to meet their teachers, drop off school supplies and ask any questions they have about the upcoming school year,” said principal Mary Ann Margrey. “We have many military families and this is a great opportunity for prospective families to check out our school. Our cafeteria staff will be showcasing some their fabulous hot lunch items. The uniform closet will be open and representatives of our St. Joseph’s Volunteer Organization will be on hand to share opportunities for helping out during the school year.”
The school offers a 3- and 4-year-old pre-kindergarten program as well as state approved curriculum for kindergarten through eighth grade students.
The school is equipped with a science lab, library, computer lab, gymnasium and has music and art instruction.
There are many special programs and activities throughout the school year which conclude with the fundraising Walk-a-Thon and picnic.
The school year features many activities with concerts and intermural basketball; a science fair and history fair. During Catholic Schools Week in February, which is kicked off by the Winter Gala fundraiser, students showcase their academic achievements.
This year’s Walk-a-Thon was dedicated to the late Lola Munoz, who was the top walker from two years ago.
“She amazed us with her fierce spirit, loving personality and all around awesomeness that day and every day,” said Katie Clarkson, one of the event’s organizers. “Her mom says the walk-a-thon was a special day for her because she loved the event and loved to win.”
Lola would have graduated from the Academy this year, had she not lost her fight with brain cancer.
The event raised $4,133 for the school with Abi Flores as the top middle school walker and Brigid Bracy as the top primary school participant.
At the end of the school year, the St. James Fair is held to benefit the school. This year the fair brought in $27,550.
The fundraisers help to keep the school’s costs down to make the private education affordable. In addition, scholarships and financial aid are available.
For more information about Augustinian Academy, call 315-493-1301 or visit the website at c-augustinian.org.
